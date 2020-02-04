Sue Adamick | Who’s Being Hateful?

In “letters to the editor” this morning (Jan. 25), Dennis Byrne’s letter simply spoke the obvious, Donald Trump needs to be removed from office for his many wrongdoings. He did not say anything bad about Republicans. On the other hand, Gil Mertz in his letter condemned the Democrats by saying “Democrats are hateful and evil.” Mr. Mertz, it seems to me that you are the one being hateful and evil.

Sue Adamick

Valencia

Editor’s note: In his Jan. 25 letter, Mertz actually did not say, “Democrats are hateful and evil.” Here’s what he said at the end of the letter: “Democrats think you’re stupid and that you’ll believe whatever they tell you to believe, even when they have no evidence or witnesses, i.e. Brett Kavanaugh, Russian collusion, and now impeachment. And if you disagree with them, they truly believe it’s because you’re defective, hateful and evil.”