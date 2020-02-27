Ted Aquaro | What About Italian-Americans?

The state of California is going to apologize to Japanese-Americans for their internment during World War II under Executive Order 9066, signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1942. This is an example of how politicians have selective memories or they have failed to do their homework. The order actually called for the internment of Japanese, Italians and Germans. According to Wikipedia 1,521 Italians were arrested and 250 were interned for up to two years. The Legislature plans to apologize to Japanese Americans but Italian-Americans are to be considered chopped liver.

Since my last name ends in a vowel, I am sensitive to this snub and would like to know why the Legislature is choosing to apologize to only the Japanese and are ignoring Italians and Germans who were interned during the war. None of my family were interned but my father was denied employment because of Italian heritage.

Ted Aquaro

Valencia