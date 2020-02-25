Trinity baseball picks up first win of season against Providence

By Signal Staff

The Trinity Classical Academy baseball team picked up their first win of the 2020 season in an 8-3 decision against Providence at the Hart Baseball Complex on Tuesday.

The Knights’ Luke Pfeiffer went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a stolen base.

Trinity pitcher Brandon Ewing finished with six strikeouts and went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.

Sam Robertson came on in relief and recorded four strikeouts for the Knights (1-2 overall). Robertson was 2-for-3 in the win against the Pioneers (1-2).

The Knights play at 3:30 p.m. against Frazier Mountian at the Hart Baseball Complex on Thursday.