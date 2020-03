Well, thank you to all the voters who voted to reject another bond issue (aka tax). Enough is enough. Lori McDonald, Sulphur Springs Union School District board member, stated in the SSUSD article that the district will now have to get creative in finishing projects and does not receive much help from the state. Welcome to the same reality every household in this valley lives with. Living within a budget. We all do it. The district can as well.

Bob Dobes

Canyon Country