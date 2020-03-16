Golden Valley football coach, teacher dies at 38

Golden Valley assistant football coach Eric Harris died on Saturday morning, as confirmed by mec.lacounty.gov. He was 38.

“Eric Harris was truly one of the great ones,” said Golden Valley athletic director and assistant coach Carmelo Flores. “He was loved by his family, friends, football players, and students. He was a special person who made everyone feel like they too were special. He will be forever remembered and missed.”

According to a GoFundMe created by his wife, Kari, Harris became sick with a rare form of toxic shock syndrome that forced his organs to shut down. Doctors were optimistic that he would recover because of his active lifestyle.

Harris was a 10th grade history teacher who was recognized as a Teacher of the Year for the 2018-19 school year by The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board.

In addition to his wife, Harris is survived by a 9-year-old son, a 7-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old daughter.