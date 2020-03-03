Patrick Comey | Where Are the Opponents?

Re: Opposition to mall expansion.

How sad to see a purported group hide behind anonymity on the specious claim that someone could be bullied. I checked their website and there is no way to verify that the so-called organization is anything more than one spoil-sport.

The site is full of distortion and falsehoods. The claim that there could be 100 cars waiting in line for gas is ridiculous! The purported claimant fails to address how many cross-valley trips would be saved by opening a Costco in the center of the city.

If there is no one willing to step forward and identify themselves, the City Council should quickly reject the effort to stop a good project.

Patrick Comey

Santa Clarita