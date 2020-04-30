Richard Smykle | Opposing Smith Divides Us

Re: John Boston column, April 24.

Your hateful article on Christy Smith is just wrong both in accuracy about Smith’s almost two years as an assemblywoman, where she has represented the Santa Clarita Valley well, and your inability to be fair. You should note that she does not attack Mike Garcia but only promotes her reasons why she should be our next congresswoman. What happened to you, John? You used to be a nice guy giving us insightful history on the SCV. The Newhalls would be turning over in their graves to hear the things you say. I have lost all respect for you. At a time when we are reeling from COVID-19, we should all be working together, not dividing us.

Richard Smykle

Valencia