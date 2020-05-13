Bob Comer | Trump vs. FDR, Part II

I find President Donald Trump’s behavior far more welcome than those politicians who have negative agendas. It is true that he can be crude and or rude, but so much of what he says and does is exactly what the country needs!

Franklin Delano Roosevelt, on the other hand, was a mixed bag. A far more clever speaker but in some ways downright dictatorial. For example the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II: These were American citizens.

When the war was over, many of them had lost everything.

Bob Comer

Valencia