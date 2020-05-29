Gil Mertz | Whose Side Are You on, Anyway?

When a political party becomes so partisan that its knee-jerk reaction is to oppose everything the other side supports without thinking, it forces them to defend some very awkward positions that are far out of the American mainstream. Ever since Donald Trump became president, the default position of the Democratic Party is to fight for the opposing side without ever considering the consequences.

For example, Democrats like to remind us constantly that no one is above the law, even as they embrace ILLEGAL immigration. The uneducated, ill-informed, and easily frightened are the bullseye of the Democratic National Committee voter demographic and illegal immigrants are the motherlode for future Democrats. But in order to do this, Democrats must side with non-citizens against the will of the American people.

Whose side are you on?

Another example was last year when President Trump ordered the killing of Qassem Soleimani, among the worst terrorists in the world, which included the murder of hundreds of Americans. We watched in shock as Democrats went to the media to express their outrage. Not against the murdering, terrorist Soleimani of Iran, but against their own American president. Rather than supporting the United States, Democrats chose to side with the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism.

Whose side are you on?

Today we’re seeing Democrats siding with communist China in their shameless attempt to lay the coronavirus pandemic at the feet of the American president. As many in our corrupt media disgracefully parrot communist propaganda, Democrats have been maliciously blaming Trump while offended that any charges directed at communist China are racist.

Rather than support President Trump, Democrats are choosing to back the world’s most brutal violator of human rights.

Whose side are you on?

Yet another awkward position for Democrats is defending Joe Biden against sexual assault charges from Tara Reade after the way they viciously butchered Brett Kavanaugh. I’ve been following politics for more than 40 years and I’ve seen hypocrisy on both sides. But nothing comes close to how fast the Democrats have abandoned their “Believe All Women!” credo when it happens to one of their own.

Nowhere was this hypocrisy seen greater than in our own California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the champion of Christine Ford’s 36-year old accusation. When asked about Tara Reade, Feinstein had the unmitigated gall to ask, “Where has she been all these years?” Absolutely shameless, but this is what the Democratic Party does when victims accuse a member of their own party. Every victim of sexual assault now has the right to ask them, whose side are you on?

Meanwhile, as America has been devastated by the death and misery of the coronavirus, Democrats see this as their bright hope to victory in November. They also see this crisis as their opportunity to move on another $3 trillion of crushing debt for their socialist agenda. It does make one wonder why they want to prolong the quarantines and seem to enjoy the power to control our lives. The bottom line is, for Democrats to do well, America must do badly, which makes us ask, whose side are you on?

And now we are asking the same question as disturbing revelations continue to come out about the Gen. Michael Flynn case and the whole Russian collusion investigation. It’s stunning to finally see the FBI’s own notes and the actual transcripts of members from the Barack Obama administration. It undeniably shows just how corrupt it was on so many levels, right up to Obama himself.

Mueller was given almost two years for his investigation but if the Democrats get even a sniff of something from Attorney General William Barr, he must resign IMMEDIATELY! Gee, we thought Democrats loved investigations. Americans who want to get to the truth must ask Democrats, whose side are you on?

I could go on and on about terrible positions Democrats are forced to defend because of their blind loyalty to their party above all else. Abortion on demand is such an orthodoxy among Democrats that they are forced to defend the horrific act of letting a baby die that survives an abortion. And because of their obsession with the LGBTQ agenda, they are forced to ignore everything we know about science, medicine and biology to believe that a 5-year-old boy can magically be a girl if he so desires.

I understand it’s the job of the opposing party to challenge the party in power, but when it comes to things that are illegal, terrorism, communist China, corruption, letting babies die, and science, is there truly no common ground with Democrats?

Whose side are you on?

One upside for Democrats is that most in the media will never ask them to defend their crazy positions.

Gil Mertz is a Thousand Oaks resident and former Santa Clarita Valley resident who worked for Help the Children in Valencia for 20 years.