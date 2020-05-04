Gina Blades | Disappointed in Signal Endorsement

As a long-time Santa Clarita resident, I am deeply disappointed in The Signal’s decision to endorse Mike Garcia to represent California’s 25th Congressional District over Assemblywoman Christy Smith.

The editorial board says that its decision to endorse Garcia has to do with so-called shared values — but those paying attention to this district know that not only is Christy Smith the more qualified candidate, she also shares and will represent the values of the 84% of Californians who support reproductive freedom.

Voters sent a clear message in 2018 when we flipped this district blue and sent a Democratic majority to Congress. We rejected Donald Trump’s agenda of weaponizing disinformation to gut access to abortion and other essential reproductive health care — and we’ll do so again in 2020.

Unlike Trump and Garcia, Christy Smith has dedicated her life to championing issues critical to women and families, always focusing on the health, education and well-being of our communities. Having experienced two high-risk pregnancies herself, she frequently and fearlessly shares her story to emphasize just how important it is that women can make their own decisions about pregnancy with the support of those they love and trust.

As a school board member and state Assembly member, Smith has shown she has what it takes to move our country forward and rebuild our economy and health care system in the wake of this pandemic. She has proven herself to be a fierce advocate for our communities, and a true champion on issues that directly impact our families.

The Signal’s editorial board made a mistake when it endorsed Mike Garcia for Congress, but it’s not too late for voters in the 25th District to make the right decision by voting for Christy Smith on May 12.

Gina Blades

Santa Clarita