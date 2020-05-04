Jim Horton | A Vote for Smith Is a Vote for Pelosi

I should say that I really hate to write this but I can’t. I know there will be some liberals and progressives whose heads will explode when I write this but….we have a huge economic problem looming and we have the best person possible to fix it. That is none other than President Donald Trump.

I know what you’re thinking. Because of your bias and lack of understanding, you are going to fall in line behind Queen Nancy, Pelosi, that is. You’re going to start the criticism before anything can be done and you will fervently pray each night for the failure of this president.

However, you have to keep in mind that his success is your success and his failure will be your failure. We are indeed fortunate to have a leader at this moment in our history who knows how to get around problems and find solutions that would evade lesser men. If it wasn’t so serious, it would be humorous to observe the actions of those so bent on proving him incompetent.

Gary Horton (no relation) wrote (April 22) that to elect Mike Garcia was to perpetuate the continued incompetence of President Trump. I’m suspicious of Gary’s motivation. He is throwing mud without any basis in fact but he had better hope Trump can pull off this recovery or he may find himself without a business. The definition of folly, doing things against your own self-interest.

The state of California is teetering on the brink. The tax-and-spend progressives in this state have created a situation from which they may not be able to pull back. Their taxing and spending have created a tipping point that can only be sustained by increased levels of tax money.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is a man blessed with no common sense. He has formed a committee of 80 individuals to solve the problems anticipated by the presumed upcoming recession. Failed presidential candidate Tom Steyer has been chosen to co-chair this assembly.

Steyer is an interesting choice in that you are going to need people who can apply common-sense solution to the upcoming problems and Mr. Steyer has shown in the past that his relationship with common-sense solutions is somewhat disjointed. His solutions to problems have been so far out of doable that he has been labeled a kook.

We, citizens of the state of California, can look forward to more taxes and harder times ahead. Assembly Bill 5 is going to throw a significant number of people out of work at a time when we really need all hands on deck to deal with this dire situation. You can look for more idiotic regulations that will only exacerbate a bad situation and add to the problem. It has been said that people get the government that they deserve, and in this case, the current crop of incompetents has been duly elected.

Which brings us to the special election on May 12 for a representative for the 25th Congressional District. Christy Smith, the progressive candidate for the seat, is trying to portray herself as a moderate when the truth is that she is, in fact, a card-carrying disciple of the progressives led by Nancy Pelosi.

If she is sent to Congress as our representative, she will become lost in the opposition to President Trump. Pelosi will destroy this country in her hate of this president and that will harm every single one of us.

Mike Garcia is also running on a platform of support for this president. As I have stated earlier, like him or hate him, it will be pure folly to not support him in his efforts going forward. Mike Garcia has proved his courage in his military service. He has worked in the private sector and understands how it works. Above all, Mike is honest and committed to doing what is best for the American people.

Honesty can go unrecognized in this day and age, but it is still refreshing when we stumble across it and it can have the effect of renewing our faith in humanity.

That cannot be said for Nancy Pelosi. Her hate for this president overrides every consideration that she has. If we send Christy Smith to represent us for the 25th District, you will be giving Pelosi one more vote to oppose the recovery of our nation.

I would be a FOOL to send Christy Smith to Washington.

Jim Horton

Valencia