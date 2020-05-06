Richard Myers | Disregard for Their Neighbors

I’d like to say a few words about the folks who are protesting the closures and social distancing and the problem we have in dealing with them.

Someone once said that if there is a “pro” something there will always be a “con” to it. If there is a yin there will be a yang. If there is an up there will be a down. It seems such a truism that we begin to believe that if some group was against the spread of measles, there would be a group for the spread of measles.

Knowing this, I was not surprised that there are groups protesting the closures and social distancing put in place to help curb the coronavirus. However I find it very disheartening to know that there are so many people who are so much more concerned about their personal pleasures that they would openly display their lack of consideration for their fellow countrymen.

Good grief, they want their pleasures at the risk of lives. At the risk of my life, your life.

Who are these people? Where do they come from? They are not children but they act like it — spoiled children. I would like to see them all arrested, but of course we can’t do that now. Maybe later.

There won’t be groups outside with picket signs protesting against these protesters, so how do we, who are staying in and following social distancing, let them know that they are so very wrong?

Richard Myers

Valencia