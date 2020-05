I was not surprised to see that while those in the White House have been asked to wear face masks, that directive does not apply to the president.

After all, wearing a face mask is not for the protection of the wearer but for the protection of others and since Trump is interested in himself — he won’t be wearing one. And I just realized the real reason he refuses to wear one: If he puts on a mask, people will recognize him for the bandit and crook that he is.

Richard Myers

Valencia