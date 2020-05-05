Rudy Fillinger | The Backdrop for May 12 Election

“We did all the right moves,” the president said Wednesday.

“The federal government rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story,” said his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner praised the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as a “great success story” as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 1 million and the death toll exceeded 60,000.

Trump’s failed presidency serves as the backdrop for the May 12 special election to fill the vacancy in California’s 25th Congressional District. Amidst the devastation that is the Donald Trump presidency, Mike Garcia pledges loyalty to the impeached president.

Gary Horton spelled out the dangers regarding the election of Mike Garcia to Congress in a recent column in The Signal, fearing it would give Donald Trump another sycophant who would blindly follow Trump and the Republican congressional caucus into the abyss. Our choice is clear!

While I don’t agree with Christy Smith on all issues, I strongly believe she has the best interests of our community at heart. She has the support of firefighters, medical professionals and community leaders. She is a strong advocate for education, health care and human rights. My wife and I live in the same community as Christy and have cast our votes for her. Please join us in recapturing the commitment to order, civility and decency. Vote for Christy Smith.

Thank you and God Bless America.

Rudy Fillinger

Santa Clarita