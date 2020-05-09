The perfect start to a Happy Mother’s Day

Here are two breakfast options for a great start for Mother’s Day.

A berry balanced breakfast

Add fruit to your breakfast with this take on French toast, which includes a mixture of berries, bananas and vanilla yogurt wrapped in tortillas and topped with a dusting of powdered sugar.

Find more breakfast recipes at Culinary.net.

Fruity Yogurt French Toast Wraps

1 cup blueberries

1 cup strawberries, sliced, plus additional for garnish (optional)

1 cup bananas, sliced

1 cup vanilla yogurt

1/4 cup granola

1 egg

1/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

6-8 tortillas

2 teaspoons butter

4-6 teaspoons powdered sugar, for garnish (optional)

In medium bowl, combine blueberries, strawberries, bananas, yogurt and granola. Mix well and set aside.

Using pie plate, crack egg and whisk. Add milk, cinnamon and nutmeg; whisk until combined.

Coat both sides of tortillas in egg mixture.

In skillet, melt butter. Place coated tortillas one at a time in pan and cook 2-3 minutes on each side until golden brown. Move to plate.

Spoon yogurt mixture into center of tortillas. Fold edges over to form wraps.

Dust each with powdered sugar and top with additional strawberry slices, if desired. (Culinary.net)

A go-to gourmet breakfast

Skip the cereal and frozen foods for a spread like these Orange Eggs Benedict with a homemade hollandaise sauce.

With six servings, it’s perfect for a family breakfast at home.

Find more breakfast recipes at Culinary.net.

Orange Eggs Benedict

Serves: 6

Orange Hollandaise

2 egg yolks

1 orange, juice only

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

water

1 tablespoon white vinegar

6 eggs

1/2 cup butter, softened

6 French baguette slices, 3/4-inch thick each

6 thick slices ham

1/2 cup orange marmalade

orange zest, for garnish

To make Orange Hollandaise: In small bowl, add egg yolks, orange juice and salt. Blend until combined. Gradually add melted butter into egg mixture while blending. Set aside.

In skillet, add water halfway up sides. Add vinegar. Bring to simmer. Break eggs into water to poach. Cook 3-4 minutes until whites are cooked through and yolks are still runny. Using slotted spoon, remove eggs and drain on paper towels.

Spread butter on one side of bread slices. Place bread in skillet and cook until golden brown. Add ham to same skillet and cook until browned on both sides..

To assemble, spread bread slices with orange marmalade. Top each with one slice cooked ham and one poached egg. Pour hollandaise over eggs and garnish with orange zest. (Culinary.net)