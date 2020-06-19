Improve soil quality for a better lawn

A lush, green lawn can vastly improve a home’s curb appeal. Thick, healthy grass indicates that homeowners care enough about their properties to invest the time, effort and money to make them beautiful.

According to the landscaping tool company Troy-Bilt, soil fertility is the foundation of healthy lawns. In fact, the quality of the soil is essential whether one is growing acres of grass, potted plants or vegetable garden beds.

No matter which type of soil a homeowner is working with, there are various ways to make it better.

Remove thatch hat tightly knotted layer of leaves, grass roots, stems, and other debris that accumulates between the grass blades and the soil.

Aerate his can improve drainage and encourage worms and helpful microorganisms to thrive in the soil.

Test and amend soil great lawn has loamy soil, which has a key ratio of clay, silt and sand.

If the lawn is not yet established, loamy soil can be created and then the grass seeds planted. For established soil, after removing thatch and aerating, top-dressing the lawn can help. This involves adding a thin layer of soil over the lawn. It can improve the soil without killing the existing turf. (MC)