Randi Kay | A Letter of Gratitude

It is a challenge finding gratitude in these difficult times.

Before the virus, I was grateful for some of the little things in life. For example, someone holding a door open for me. This is truly a thoughtful thing to do, and every time it happens, I thank the holder and feel grateful. This warm, fuzzy, tickled feeling always puts me in a better mood.

With all the serious things going on, however, I have been sitting here feeling grateful for more significant things that have touched my life.

In my last year of high school (it was spring and the weather was glorious) we were told we were having health class in the auditorium. It was late on a Thursday afternoon. One of the teachers stood at the front of the auditorium and made an announcement. We were going to see a very graphic film and those students who might be too uncomfortable to watch were permitted to leave.

It was tempting to go lay in the grass in the sun, but I stayed.

Afterward, I was very glad I postponed playing hooky for another day. The film was made by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and it was about the consequences of young people drinking and driving.

Filming took place prior to the arrival of first responders, and it was gruesome. There was not a sound in the auditorium during the film.

The officers explained later that the cars involved in these accidents were often preserved and placed on the lawns of high schools to serve as reminders not to drink and drive.

Needless to say, I never forgot that class. I have never had anything to drink and afterward driven a car. Perhaps because of that film I became the “designated driver.”

Oh well, Shirley Temples have been my drink of choice for most of my life. I prefer those with the little umbrellas!

Seriously though, at least I knew when we all went out for a good time on weekends that my friends and I would be safe. So, my first gratitude letter was to the Ohio State Highway Patrol in appreciation for making that film. The letter was likely read by a young person who was probably not even conceived at the time the film was made.

I hope that it was a strong enough letter to encourage that young officer to go into the storeroom in the back and blow the dust off the film. Perhaps they will even convert it from a reel into a DVD. It’s one that all students should see.

While we are all at home waiting for things to reopen, why not spend a few minutes and send someone a letter of gratitude. The most it will cost you is a stamp and it will make your day and theirs a little better.

Randi Kay

Saugus