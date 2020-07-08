Community: Education in brief

Amber Paredes, of Valencia, graduates from Salt Lake Community College

Amber Paredes, of Valencia, graduated with honors with an associate of applied science in dental hygiene. Students who graduated with honors completed their coursework with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.

Salt Lake Community College congratulates more than 3,500 students who received degrees on May 8, as well as the nearly 800 students who graduated with honors.

Salt Lake Community College is Utah’s largest open-access college, educating the state’s most diverse student body in eight areas of study at 12 locations and online.

Joseph Osbron, of Valencia, receives University of Nebraska-Lincoln degree

Joseph Ryan Osbron, of Valencia, was among 3,417 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during a virtual graduation celebration May 9.

Osbron earned a bachelor of science in business administration from the College of Business.

The May graduates are from 54 countries, 45 states and Puerto Rico, and 250 Nebraska communities.

“Go Big Grad: A Husker Graduation Celebration” featured a “Dream Big” address from John Cook, head coach of Nebraska volleyball, and appearances by special guests. At the end of the event, Chancellor Ronnie Green officially conferred degrees to students. The celebration can be viewed at https://commencement.unl.edu.

All May 2020 graduates are invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony, and those plans are in the works.

Kishan Bhakta, of Canyon Country, presents research for university-wide virtual symposium

Kishan Bhakta, of Canyon Country, was one of more than 200 University of Utah undergraduates showcasing their research virtually at the 2020 Undergraduate Research Symposium on Monday, April 20.

The Undergraduate Research Symposium provides an opportunity for students to present their work to students, faculty and other members of the University of Utah community. Undergraduate students from all disciplines are invited to present their research and creative work.

This year’s symposium was set to take place earlier in the month in person. However, it was delayed and moved to a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many students’ research was interrupted, but they worked closely with mentors to make it happen under these difficult circumstances.

Bhakta, whose major is listed as biology HBS, represented the HCI department.

Bhakta gave a presentation titled “Cripto Antagonist Alk4L75A-Fc Inhibits Breast Cancer Cell Adaptation To Stress, Tumor Growth And Metastasis.”

2 local graduates named to Graceland University spring 2020 honors list

The honor roll lists for Graceland University’s 2020 spring term have been announced, along with the spring 2020 graduation list. Two local students, both graduating this spring, were also named to the honors list:

The local students to earn this achievement are:

Christopher Morris, of Canyon Country, who graduated with a bachelor of science (allied health).

Tatiana Farfan De Las Casas, of Valencia, who graduated with a bachelor of arts (sport management).

Students with a GPA between 3.65 and 3.99 are named to the honors list. Graceland commends the students who have devoted their efforts and talents to their academic success.

Founded in 1895 and sponsored by Community of Christ, Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, is a community of passionate, caring and dedicated individuals who put their relationships with students first. Campuses are located in Lamoni, Iowa, and Independence, Missouri.

Holly Piroli named to MVC’s spring 2020 dean’s list

Dr. Diane Bartholomew, vice president of academic affairs for Missouri Valley College, has announced the spring 2020 dean’s list, including Holly Piroli, a sophomore exercise science major from Santa Clarita.

The requirements for the dean’s list are a 3.3 or higher grade-point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no “D,” “F,” or “Incomplete” grades for the semester.

Missouri Valley College offers more than 30 academic programs, a study abroad program, extracurricular activities, and many athletic opportunities. The most popular majors include education, agribusiness, nursing and criminal justice.