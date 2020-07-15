Community: Education in brief

Nazareth College student Christina Devantier earns spring 2020 dean’s list honors

Nazareth College is proud to announce that Christina Devantier, of Valencia, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

A student’s grade-point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.

Nazareth College is a coeducational, religiously independent, classic campus in a suburb of Rochester, New York. Nazareth is recognized nationally for its Fulbright global student scholars and commitment to civic engagement.

Benjamin Gordon graduates from Concordia University, Nebraska

Concordia University, Nebraska on May 9 awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 250 graduates. The Class of 2020 was honored with an online celebration, consisting of video clips of graduates celebrating their achievements.

Benjamin Gordon, of Saugus, received a bachelor of science.

“All of us at Concordia thank God for the opportunities the Class of 2020 gave us to prepare them to serve and excel, even in these new and different times,” said the Rev. Russ Sommerfeld, Concordia’s interim president. “We trust God to bless their achievements to influence the church and world in their various vocations. Their confidence in Jesus Christ for daily and eternal life is inspirational.”

Concordia’s traditional, in-person commencement ceremony has been postponed until Aug. 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Omoyemi Idowu graduates from Lincoln Memorial University

Omoyemi Idowu, of Canyon Country, graduated from Lincoln Memorial University at the end of the spring 2020 semester. Idowu earned a master of business administration, professional degree. LMU’s spring 2020 semester was completed online and graduation ceremonies were canceled due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is in Harrogate, Tennessee.

Olivia Bloome named to University of Mississippi spring 2020 chancellor’s honor roll

Olivia Jane Bloome, of Valencia, was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s spring 2020 honor roll lists.

Bloome was named to the chancellor’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

“Our chancellor’s honor roll students set the bar for academic excellence at the University of Mississippi, and I congratulate them on their outstanding achievement,” said Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce. “Their success is the result of an incredible amount of hard work and dedication and truly showcases their commitment to the pursuit of academic and personal greatness.”

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities — Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, it has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics and business. With more than 23,000 students, Ole Miss is the state’s largest university.

Robert Phillips earns master’s degree from University of Saint Mary

The University of Saint Mary (Leavenworth, Kansas) celebrated the close of another academic year and the accomplishments of the Class of 2020 with a week of virtual commencement ceremonies that kicked off on May 9.

Among the graduates was Robert Phillips, of Valencia, who earned a master of business administration degree.

The USM community honored its 390 degree candidates through a series of pre-recorded ceremonies. University President Sister Diane Steele offered remarks and conferred degrees. Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Michelle Metzinger introduced the graduates and recognized any honors they have received. Several graduates also offered recorded reflections.

The group of 2020 graduates includes 190 undergraduate degree recipients, 162 master’s degree recipients, and 38 doctoral degree recipients.