Exhibit by artist Liang Zhang to take over Town Center Art Space

The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division is excited to announce a new solo art exhibit in the Town Center Art Space at Westfield Valencia Town Center. The latest exhibit is to feature seven unique sculptures and installations created by the artist Liang Zhang. The show will run from July 8 through Sept. 1.

Courtesy photo

Seven unique sculptures and installations by Liang Zhang, including the one pictured here, are included in a solo art exhibit opening July 8, 2020, at the Town Center Art Space inside the Westfield Valencia Town Center. The exhibit will run through Sept. 1.

Liang Zhang’s featured work combines organism and grid system visuals in both three-dimensional objects, along with flatter appearances on screen and paper. Most of her works have a relation to nature or delve into the relationship between humans and nature. Regarding her artwork and process, Liang has said, “I aspire to make a change and exert influence on people’s outlook with the help of my works, as artists put into effect their innovative ideas that have a substantial impact on the society.”

For more information regarding the art exhibit, contact Sydney Adam at [email protected] For details regarding other current and upcoming art exhibits, art resources and virtual art opportunities in Santa Clarita, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.