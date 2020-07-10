Jay DelDotto | Choosing the Police Officer

Three people are interested in renting the house next door. Two of the three have extensive arrest records.

The first individual has three major misdemeanor arrests and five major felony arrests and convictions. He served five years in prison for entering a home, pointing a gun at the female occupant and demanding money. This person was known to be a drug addict and recently committed a crime of passing a counterfeit $20 bill and resisted arrest.

The second individual has numerous theft arrests, weapon arrests, domestic violence arrests, false imprisonment arrests, obstructing an officer in the performance of his duty arrests, and is a drug user. The individual recently resisted an arresting officer, took the officer’s taser and pointed the taser at the officer in order to avoid going to jail on an outstanding felony warrant.

The third individual who is interested in renting the house next door is either a city police officer or a deputy sheriff. The deputy sheriff or city police officer has a spotless criminal history, has served his community by trying to keep the bad guys from eating up the good guys and has nothing in his past that indicates he is disruptive or does not get along with others.

OK, take your pick. Apparently all of the people with their headlights on showing their displeasure with the police would probably select individual No. 1 or No. 2 over individual No. 3.

Good luck with that. But for me, I think I would take individual No. 3. I would be very happy with a police officer or deputy sheriff living next to me.

Jay DelDotto

Valencia