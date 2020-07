Gary Horton’s column on July 8 lists all the many things he thinks is wrong with America. I disagree with every bit of it, but there’s one misstatement of his that Mr. Horton should be educated about, that is the motto of America.

In 1956 the Congress passed, and President Dwight D. Eisenhower approved, an act adopting the official motto of the United States of America to be:

“In God We Trust.”

Jim Blumel

Newhall