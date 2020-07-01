Lois Eisenberg | Wear a Mask, Save a Life

I’m compelled to write this letter concerning wearing masks for everyone’s safety.

I wrote a letter to the editor a couple of months ago entitled, “Wearing a mask or not wearing a mask,” in hopes that whoever read it and agreed with it would pass it on.

There have been many pros and cons about wearing a mask, and whether it was the right thing to do, so I came to the conclusion that it was the right thing to do, for one’s safety and protecting others from this deadly virus.

Many people think that wearing a mask encroaches on their liberties.

Well folks, COVID-19 is upon us, spreading its insidious germ at such a pace that it seems that it is uncontrollable, and we as Americans must act in a responsible way to help curtail this virus.

This is not a hoax as President Donald Trump tried to bamboozle us into thinking.

Wearing a mask is essential to everyone going outside their home, and for workers in offices and factories and any places that might be prey to COVID-19.

Wearing a mask is an exercise in basic human decency.

From across the globe they say wearing a mask in public helped with the reduction of transmitting COVID-19.

The modelers theory is that wearing a mask will curtail the spreading of COVID-19 by a very substantial number of deaths.

So for God’s sake, wear that mask for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Take heed, America. You are in the crossroads of life and death.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita