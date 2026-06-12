Rob Kerchner | Long-Suffering Californians

Is it surprising that the side that abolished shame, and championed pride, has acted so shamefully while claiming the “proud Democrat” mantle?

After all, we each have friends who grew up in Southern California, so they know firsthand how successful the state was under occasional Republican governance. And yet over the past 40 years they have voted for Democrats instead, and have watched the state devolve.

Self-image is a powerful thing, and Democrats have tapped deeply into that well. And so we Californians have all suffered … and continue to do so.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia