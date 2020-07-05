VaNile Risser | What About Law Enforcement?

What a great/pleasant headline! “Law enforcement support.” But why the lower case? It should have been UPPER case and ENLARGED letters! It is about time law enforcement received a positive note of recognition.

I think law-abiding citizens of this community, for the most part, stay out of the nonsense that has been going on, and I think it’s understandable, but it has gone too far. What happened to George Floyd was sick, but there are still two sides to every story. Do I believe that Black lives matter? Yes, I most certainly do! But so does our police force matter, and they are not receiving the support they should, either. And their assignments are rarely pleasant or fun. No more for them than the public they serve. But they are there, and I’m grateful for them.

And while we’re at it, there is the latest whining about (Councilman) Bob Kellar. His critics had to go back 10 years to find something they could criticize. TEN YEARS! It’s pathetic! He has been one of the best representatives this valley has ever had. He has been responsible and responsive when needed, and also one of the most pleasant and courteous of our local leadership. I am not personally acquainted with Kellar. But I have been to meetings when he was responding to one thing or another. I have admired the calm and pleasant way he conducts himself, and the incidences he has been involved with. I am sorry to have him retire, but I think he truly deserves it. Best of wishes to you, Bob.

VaNile Risser

Canyon Country