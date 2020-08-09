Hilmar Rosenast | A Question on Ballot Languages

Today, I received the L.A. County registrar’s notice about mail-in ballots. What was of interest was the option for receiving the ballot in 18 languages: Armenian, Chinese, Farsi, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai, Vietnamese, Burmese, Telugu, Gujarati, Indonesian, Mongolian and Bengali.

Notice that none of the major European languages are listed as available in the registrar’s notice. Why? Does he expect that those from French, German, Danish, Swedish, Italian, Hungarian, Romanian, Serbian and Greek speaking countries automatically should know English? Does he know that people who become citizens should also be able to speak English?

I am an immigrant and it was a foregone conclusion that coming to America meant learning and speaking its language if I wanted to make a living.

This is crazy!

Hilmar Rosenast

Valencia