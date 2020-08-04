Phyllis McKenna | Horton Column Filled with Vitriol

Gary Horton’s column in the Signal (July 22) was so vile and filled with vitriol and hate, it deserves a response. First of all, the Department of Homeland Security federal officers are not Imperial Storm Trooper goons, they are officers there to protect federal courthouse property and the employees who work there. They have the law on their side and are doing this because the incompetent mayor and governor have failed in their duties to protect their own citizens and their properties. These Antifa thugs have been rioting, looting and burning down buildings for the last 56 days. These are no longer protests related to the unconscionable death of George Floyd. They are anarchists.

Just a little fact checking: There were not unmarked cars and they were legitimately arresting these anarchists who were attempting to destroy and set on fire federal property. Horton states, “If this looks like your brand of liberty then this is not America.” What does not look like anyone’s brand of America is the anarchy and looting that has been taking place in all of these Democrat-run cities. Minneapolis looks like some bombed-out city in Iraq or any other war-torn city.

Gary then suggests that anyone who does not agree with him move to a communist authoritarian country. No thanks, we have all of these authoritarian, draconian measures right here in California with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest shutdown based on questionable, doctored data. When shootings in Chicago and other Democrat liberal-run cities are on the rise, perhaps it is time for someone to do something. Black Lives Matter is absent in Chicago.

Black Lives Matter is a Marxist group. They could care less about actual Black lives in Chicago or New York.

As far as the coronavirus response is concerned, the first case in the U.S. occurred on Jan. 21 and President Donald Trump banned travel from China March 31 in spite of advice from “experts” against this. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was cavorting in Chinatown in San Francisco and Joe Biden was accusing Trump, can you guess, of being racist and xenophobic.

Trump, in a non-authoritarian manner, left it up to each state’s governors to handle the virus as they saw fit. He supported them by summoning the Mercy Hospital ships to the East and West coasts and asked Ford motor company to manufacture ventilators. We ended up with a surplus of needed supplies.

As New York City’s crime wave spikes due to Mayor Bill DeBlasio’s lack of leadership and defunding the police, he busies himself painting Black Lives Matter in front of Trump Towers. How did this help anyone?

Horton also claims Trump did not respond promptly to the need to wear masks. Experts vacillated early on whether masks were actually needed.

The curve of the virus was flattening so Trump encouraged opening up our economy. However, the virus was so smart it did not occur with the protesters not practicing social distancing or wearing masks.

Then there is Biden, “a guy about as everyman as has ever aspired to the presidency,” 50 years of public service and military-serving kids. Hunter Biden, you might remember, was kicked out of the Navy as a crack cocaine addict. Biden is on video saying Ukraine was not getting the $1 billion in aid unless they fired the prosecutor investigating his son who was on the board of Burisma. His son, with no experience, was getting $50,000 a month for sitting on the board of Burisma.

Biden is adopting Bernie Sanders’ socialist agenda, which would add about $10 trillion to the national debt. Alexander Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal would also be on the table, which would be a disaster.

Unfortunately, all the Democrats have to offer is hate and character assassination. Gary Horton’s column is devoid of basic facts and is just a despicable display of leftist insanity.

Phyllis McKenna

Stevenson Ranch