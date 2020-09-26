Arthur Saginian | Fan Mail and a Prediction

I’m starting to become a fan of your reporter Tammy Murga. I applaud her work. She’s doing a good job of covering the nonsense everyone is being put through. I propose a political test on the official response to this virus. If the official response is being driven almost purely by politics (which I think it is), I predict it will fade and vanish within a couple of weeks after the election if Joe Biden is elected president. It will cease to be major news even without a vaccine. If, on the other hand, Donald Trump is re-elected, the virus will suddenly surge again and lockdowns will increase in frequency and severity until our national economy comes to a grinding halt.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita