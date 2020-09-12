Brian Baker | How He Carries His Gun

I really enjoyed Lynn Wright’s Sept. 3 letter to the editor entitled, “Still Angry from Colorado.” First of all, he spelled my name correctly. But more importantly I always feel gratified when I’ve got a leftist setting their hair on fire about something I wrote, and it looks like I grabbed the brass ring with him. Thanks, Lynn, for the chuckles.

However, I must correct one glaring factual error. He wrote “…with his favorite pistol strapped to his hip.” Actually, I usually don’t wear my pistol strapped to my hip. I’ve always preferred cross-draw, so it’s usually in a shoulder holster.

Ciao from Colorado!

Brian Baker

Castle Rock, Colorado