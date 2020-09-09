Duane Mooring | Confrontational Language

Arthur Saginian wrote a letter to the editor on Aug. 26 entitled, “COVID-19, Wolves and Sheep.” Arthur suggests liberals are sheep because of their pro-life approach to COVID-19 and conservatives are wolves because of their fearless acceptance of the risks of the pandemic. I want to first criticize the editors of The Signal for allowing this type of confrontational and inflammatory language on its pages. I would respond in kind to Arthur, but I would not want to escalate this hateful rhetoric. I suppose The Signal agrees with the analogy and is therefore lenient. Respect for life is not a weakness or sign of cowardice.

Duane Mooring

Castaic