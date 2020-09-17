Gerald Staack | Even Children See the Threat

“Change is coming, whether we like it or not.” —Greta Thunberg,

The coronavirus scourge may soon be a thing of the past. Science will take credit for controlling it, but science has a far greater threat to solve. It’s saving the human race and millions of Earth’s species from mass extinction as the planet grows warmer. It’s often hard to scope out the reality of what is happening, but signs of Earth’s demise are all around. Even children see it. The power of art in addressing problems often helps the public better understand many issues.

Poems have a way of providing introspect into one’s mind by engaging thought processes and sensory experience. Here the poem, “The Children,” does just that: https://residenceonearth.net/90542-2/.

It was written by the poet and climate advocate Clara Fang after hearing Greta Thunberg, the Swedish child climate activist, admonish the world of nations for doing nothing about the climate crises. Greta’s concluding anguish cry was “how dare you!”

Gerald Staack

Santa Clarita