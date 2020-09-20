Jim Blumel | Consider Candidates’ Actions

In a recent letter to The Signal (Sept. 10), Richard Myers laments the difficulty in deciding whom to vote for. I would suggest he disregard the rhetoric of the candidates, which I agree with him is confusing. Never mind what they say, but rather what have they done. That is the best determining factor.

Looking at the presidential candidates, it comes down to this: In 48 years in government what has Joe Biden done? Is there one thing he has accomplished for good? On the other hand, consider all that President Donald Trump has done to improve the country in less than four years.

After all, actions do speak louder than words.

Jim Blumel

Santa Clarita