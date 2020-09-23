Max Morgan | Blake Was a Threat

In his column questioning police tactics, The Signal’s Tim Whyte (Aug. 29) would have us believe the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha, Wisconsin, officers “is not a justified shooting.” As a refresher, here are the facts: That night Blake violated a restraining order on file for domestic violence and broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

Contrary to what Black Lives Matter, the cop-hating media and Blake’s family would have us believe, Blake was not there to break up a fight between two women. Rather, as reported by the New York Post, Blake “penetrated” his ex-girlfriend with his finger “and caused her great pain and humiliation.” Finally breaking free, she was able to call the police.

By the time officers arrived, Blake had already left the apartment with his ex-girlfriend’s car keys and was trying to flee in her car to avoid arrest. Blake resisted arrest and a struggle with the officers ensued. Blake was tased not once, but two times. The tasers had no effect. Blake was either drunk or high on drugs. Still resisting, Blake tried to enter the car. Witnesses could hear an officer yell: “drop the knife.” Still photos as well as a video taken at the scene clearly show Blake had a large knife in his hand.

In his column Whyte goes on to write: “He (Blake) did not appear to be an immediate threat.” Really? I think in any reasonable person’s mind a knife in the hands of a violent person is a deadly weapon. What would Whyte have done? Call a social worker? Let Blake flee the scene? Use verbal judo to disarm him?

In a statement from his hospital bed Blake later asked his father: “Why did they have to shoot me seven times?” Rather than, “Why did they shoot me?” What was unsaid, Blake knew why the officers had no choice but to use deadly force. Based on the facts, any logical thinking person should have reached that same conclusion.

As for being shot seven times, which Whyte also questions, what is reasonable? Once, twice, seven times? Blake had demonstrated he could not be subdued by less than lethal force. In a deadly use of force situation, officers are trained to shoot to kill, not to wound.

Max Morgan

Valencia