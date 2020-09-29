Rob Kerchner | A Cockroach Metaphor for Leftists

Valencia has ants. Culver City had roaches — huge subterranean roaches as long as your finger. Usually they would stay outside but every now and then they would venture indoors and you’d find one next to your head in the middle of the night or, worse yet, in the baby’s bassinet.

At times like those, I would go outside to the wall that faced west with a shoe in my hand. That was where they liked to congregate in the warmth left from the day. If I whacked 10 of them there, a few nights in a row, we wouldn’t see another one inside for a month or more.

That wall is the U.S. Supreme Court. It’s the place where leftists congregate to start their plans. It’s where they feel most at home, basking in legalities. It’s where you head them off before they further invade.

And Donald Trump is the shoe.

They will scurry and swarm and riot and yell and burn and threaten… but you have to thwart them if you ever want to live your life in peace, and by their own game plan, that’s the place to do it.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia