Arthur Saginian | Before You Stake Out the High Ground…

This is a story that makes no sense to me. I read it in Reuters: Jimmy Tosh, who runs a multi-million dollar hog and grain farm in Tennessee, is a lifelong Republican. He is pro-gun, supports lower taxes and agrees with most of Republican President Donald Trump’s agenda. He is also spending his money to help defeat Trump in November’s election. “I agree with 80% of the things he does; I just cannot stand a liar,” Tosh, 70, said of Trump.

I’m sure you’ve all heard of Jimmy Tosh and his denunciations of Trump. But accusing someone in Washington of those things is like accusing race car drivers of speeding at the Indy 500. So, before you get all “moral-high-ground” on me, isn’t it fair to ask what’s really going on with these wealthy Republicans? Have Trump’s policies made hog and grain farming unprofitable? OK, I can understand that. But don’t get out there saying you don’t want Trump reelected because he’s a liar, and Joe Biden is not. Because at that point you’re either lying to me (meaning you think I’m an idiot) or to yourself (meaning that you’re an idiot).

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita