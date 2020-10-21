Bob Messina | Another One Leaving California

Re: Commentary, Patricia Suzanne, Oct. 3:

Come mid-November my wife, her mother and I will “vote” with our feet, leaving Santa Clarita for Brigham City, Utah. It’s a F&F, family and finance, move. My wife’s brother and family, who live in Simi Valley, are also moving to be close to son and family, including grandson, in Ogden, Utah.

My wife and I have lived in our current home in Valencia for 32 years. We have loved it here. I ran a photography business for 39 years, retiring in 2019. I have seen what’s been going on in California for years. I have wanted to leave, too. Now we are doing it.

We don’t have grandchildren. We will miss the friends we have known for years, some of whom also left the state. Best wishes to all.

Bob Messina

Valencia