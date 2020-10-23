Jim Horton | The Climate Change Boogeyman

Climate change is the boogeyman that causes everything. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently declared climate change is the cause of all the fires we are having. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Mother Earth is angry with us. It is interesting to hear from people who couldn’t run the city of San Francisco tell us what is wrong in our state. Truth seems to be in short supply. I know liberals calculate on saying things that further their ideology, but wouldn’t you think that just once some truth would slip out?

In a recent report from California’s state oversight agency, their findings found that California’s forests suffer from neglect and mismanagement. So much for global warming. It is strange that Newsom’s comments don’t include some truth, but we have learned to expect no less from the liberals.

California has environmental laws that should be tailored to making this a productive, livable state. Instead, we are saddled with laws that would not make sense to a 12-year-old. When are the grown-ups going to take charge and straighten all this out?

Our state burns and our governor blames the boogeyman hiding under the bed. Isn’t it time for a reality check? There are always crazies out there who get their kicks by burning things. The El Dorado fire was caused by a pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party. There are more fools out there than you thought. The Almeda fire in Oregon, which burned more than 600 homes, was arson-involved. Again, if you are too lazy to look for facts or the facts don’t fit the narrative, bring out the boogeyman.

The push for renewable energy has tied the hands of companies like PG&E. The money spent on the pursuit of renewable energy takes money away from maintaining energy infrastructure. Brush and vegetation should be cleared from potential burn areas. There should be a major effort to insulate power lines and get them underground where practical.

And to point up how counter-productive our environmental laws are, the wildfires last year produced nine times more emissions than were saved in 2016 and 2017. One step forward and nine steps back.

It is ironic that Newsom’s naive attempt to make California the capital of renewable energy has increased carbon emissions as a result of fires. We spend millions on the homeless problem to get a zero result. Why don’t we spend the same amount on making forests safe from the fires that destroy the beauty of the state and add to our carbon emissions?

Jim Horton

Valencia