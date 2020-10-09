Join us Oct. 22 for State of the City 2020

By Cameron Smyth

Santa Clarita City Mayor

It’s amazing all the things that can be completed virtually. You can safely catch up with family, attend a class, have a drink with friends and even take part in the 2020 State of the City.

This year’s event will be held online, on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 11:30 a.m. I encourage all of you to mark your calendars and plan on logging on or tuning in to find out what is happening in our great City of Santa Clarita.

You can view the State of the City on the City’s Facebook page

@cityofsantaclarita, SCVTV or at Facebook.com/signalscv.

This event will be an opportunity to hear from your City Council on what projects, programs and initiatives are underway — and what the future holds. You will get to hear the latest on much-anticipated projects such as the new Canyon Country Community Center and the new Sheriff’s Station.

Plus, find out about what amenities we welcomed to the City this year, such as the City’s first inclusive playground and the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita.

The theme of this year’s State of the City is Staying Connected … Staying Resilient. The City Council will chat live with community members about what these last few months have been like, how they have stayed connected, despite the Safer at Home Orders and how they stay positive and resilient through such challenging times.

We will have a special highlight video where we will honor our essential workers and give a helping hand to our neighbors in need. I want to thank our sponsor, Logix Federal Credit Union, for supporting this effort and their steadfast commitment to our community.

I encourage all of you to make sure you tune in for this year’s event. I also urge you to have your students watch.

Not only will this event be an opportunity to learn about local government and civic engagement, but they also may see their teacher be recognized!

We asked for residents to nominate a teacher to be honored for their dedication and innovation while doing distant learning — and we had an amazing list of teacher nominees. These hardworking educators will be recognized during the event and have truly earned the appreciation of the community!

While you are watching the State of the City from the comfort of your own desktop or smart device, consider supporting our local restaurants by ordering lunch in.

Some of your favorite Santa Clarita spots have put together special State of the City packages so you can enjoy a tasty lunch, learn about your City and support our local economy — all at the same time!

Check out the City’s Facebook page for more on the lunch packages.

This year has been anything but ordinary, but I am proud to say that the City of Santa Clarita continues to work hard on behalf of our residents. I look forward to looking back at the past year as a community and celebrating the support and resilience we have all shown!

Mark your calendars for the 2020 State of the City event on Oct. 22.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected] The views expressed in his column are those of the City and do not necessarily reflect those of The Signal.