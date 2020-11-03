3 MORE Common Questions about Hearing Health, ANSWERED

When it comes to hearing loss, it’s normal to have a lot of questions. As hearing care professionals, we frequently have patients come in with questions about their hearing, hearing aids, different types of hearing loss, and how we can help them find a solution.

Q: When do sounds become dangerous?

Any sound over 85 dB (decibels) can be dangerous to our hearing when exposed for long periods at a time. It’s important to wear hearing protection whenever you will be around loud noise in order to protect your hearing and prevent noise-induced hearing loss from occurring.

Q: At what age does hearing loss happen?

Hearing loss can happen to anyone of any age! Many children have hearing loss and noise-induced hearing loss is becoming increasingly common in teenagers and young adults. It is a common misconception that only “old” people have hearing loss. Your genetics, health and how well you protect your hearing can all determine your likelihood of developing hearing loss.

Q How long do rechargeable hearing aids last on a charge?

Rechargeable hearing aids are a great option for those who don’t want to change hearing aid batteries anymore. Rechargeable hearing aids use a lithium-Ion battery, which usually takes three to four hours to fully charge depending on the device. Once charged, rechargeable hearing aids will provide you with a full day of hearing.

