Community | Education in brief

3 local students make honor roll at Oregon State University

Three local students made the scholastic honor roll for spring term 2020 at Oregon State University.

A total of 7,004 students earned a B-plus (3.5 GPA) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Local students on the honor roll included:

Claire L. Williams, of Santa Clarita, senior, environmental sciences.

Isabella L. Ellwein, of Saugus, senior, anthropology.

Kaitlynn I. Flynn, Stevenson Ranch, senior, accountancy.

Ochoa named to College of Saint Mary spring 2020 dean’s list

College of Saint Mary, in Omaha, Nebraska, has announced the exceptional achievements of students with the release of the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. In total, 220 students were named to the honorary dean’s list. Among them was junior Samantha Ochoa, of Santa Clarita.

“I’m so proud of our students and their commitment to excellence both in the classroom and in their communities,” said Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Kimberly Allen. “It’s an incredible honor to make this list and these students earned it with all the hard work they put in throughout the semester.”

To qualify for the College of Saint Mary Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as a full-time student.

4 local students selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities dean’s list

The following local students have been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities:

Sevin Antley, of Canyon Country, senior, College of Liberal Arts.

Megan Meacham, of Valencia, junior, College of Science and Engineering.

Megan Ruff, of Valencia, senior, College of Education/Human Development.

Tanay Suryavanshi, of Valencia, junior, School of Nursing.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade-point average.

2 SCV students named to Hofstra University spring 2020 provost’s list

Hofstra University announced two local students were named to the spring 2020 provost’s list, which recognizes students who have earned a perfect 4.0 grade-point average:

Lucas Ellaboudy, of Canyon Country.

Serena Li, of Valencia.

Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y., that is the only school to ever host three consecutive presidential debates (2008, 2012 and 2016). Students can choose from more than 165 undergraduate program options and 175 graduate program options.