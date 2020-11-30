Connecting to a cause: Give where you live, SCV

Steve Nuñez

Vice President, Relationship Manager, Mission Valley Bank

Philanthropy — the act of giving back — should play an important role for any business operating within a local market area, and these efforts should align with the strategic goals of the business. Beyond doing good for others, charitable giving can create goodwill among clients, employees, business partners and the community.

Creating a culture of philanthropy is doable for any business regardless of size. The key is incorporating it throughout the organization.

Philanthropic efforts also provide an outlet for employees and clients to connect with the company beyond just products and services.

Since inception, Mission Valley Bank has been dedicated to local involvement and investing in the communities we serve. In addition to financial support, the management team lends their leadership skills to many nonprofits within the community. The bank prides itself on involvement in charitable works that help individuals, along with economic development initiatives to attract and retain businesses within the region.

As part of our efforts to support our local community, Mission Valley Bank hosts the Give Where You Live SCV initiative. Participating organizations include Carousel Ranch, Boys and Girls Club of SCV, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, College of the Canyons Foundation, Santa Clarita Valley Family YMCA and others.

Mission Valley Bank features nonprofits on its website, in advertising and articles, and social media. We know that bringing awareness to the needs and work of these valuable organizations — while connecting each cause with residents — strengthens the community as a whole (GiveWhereYouLiveSCV.com).

How can your business get involved in helping others? Discover a charity or service club that fits your vision, mission, and purpose or one that speaks to your heart. The Santa Clarita community has hundreds of nonprofits that rely upon the kindness of residents and businesses to step up and make a difference.

Mission Valley Bank is a locally-owned, full service community business bank headquartered in Sun Valley, California with a branch office in Santa Clarita. Steve Nunez can be reached at (661) 753-5681. For more information visit www.MissionValleyBank.com.