Gerrie Currie | Shooting Begs the Gun Question

Re: Saugus High School shooting. I have just finished reading the articles concerning that fateful day, when the lives of those precious young people were cut short due to a senseless shooting. At the time and continuing, my thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected and who will continue to be affected by that day.

I, as a mother of four children, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, feel your pain. Two of my daughters had attended and graduated from schools in this area, and one of my granddaughters attended Saugus High School.

I had a somewhat similar experience in my lifetime involving a gun. My youngest son, shot in the neck and paralyzed at the age of 19, but he survived, by the grace of God, to be able to live until 44 years old. He passed, due to complications, I believe, caused by that wound.

The school district is planning on, as far as I can tell, implementing some safety changes in the near future, when classes resume.

I feel that is a first good step, but what would prevent another tragedy occurring again? How will this prevent another student from purchasing a gun kit or obtaining a gun and bringing it to school again to do harm? Shouldn’t we try to back common-sense gun laws and work to pass them, in order to cut down on these things ever happening again?

Gerrie Currie

Valencia