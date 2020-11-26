Richard Budman | We’re Thankful, Even in a Year Made to Forget

As we approach the end of 2020, most of us are very happy to see this year end. It’s been a dreadful year.

Thanksgiving will be different this year for most of us. We may be stuck at home and we may not have all our love ones around, but please let’s remember, Thanksgiving is more than just the festivities. It gives us time to ponder on what lessons we have learned throughout the year and how we can spread happiness.

It gives us time to think about how we behaved in the previous year and how we can change and improve this year. It gives us time to reflect on what’s really important in life.

Our family. Our health and our friends.

We should all be thankful that we live in the greatest country there is. A country full of friendly, peaceful, caring and charitable people. We are a strong nation that will come through the pandemic stronger than ever. We live in a great city with great government run by people who care about our community. This year we can be especially thankful our city’s crisis staff has kept us informed and helped guide us through COVID-19. The city has done a remarkable job in innovating to help local business, led by our Mayor Cameron Smyth, City Manager Ken Striplin and Public Information Officer Carrie Lujan.

We also need to remember and thank Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for always being here when we need you, led by CEO Roger Seaver, Vice President Marlee Lauffer, Marketing/PR Director Patrick Moody and the entire hospital staff.

We should be thankful to our first responders, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Fire Department, EMT’s, doctors and nurses who have been here for us this year and every year.

Let’s all be thankful for our essential workers — grocery workers, truck drivers, city workers, teachers, utility workers and repair professionals for whom we are forever grateful for keeping our society and our world going.

I’d also like to thank our advertisers and our subscribers. We would not be here without you. It’s been a tough year for most businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley, including ours, but we thank you for all the support. You make it all worthwhile year after year.

I would also like to thank a group of unsung heroes during this pandemic. A group of hardworking professionals.

My staff.

They have literally put their lives on the line every day from the very start, telling the personal stories of our valley and keeping you informed about COVID-19 and everything else.

I am especially thankful for my family.

My daughter, Lauren, is bright and healthy and continuing on her studies for a doctorate in psychology. My wife and I have been happily married for 37 years. We have a home in a community we love.

I’m also thankful that we had 15 years with our dog, Max, who passed away this year, but I’m very happy and excited about our two new border collie puppies, Lucy and Luna, whom we just adopted.

Being around these two puppies feels like a fresh start, reminding us that this, too, will pass, like everything else in life — and giving us a sign of hope and inspiration, for better times to came and a happier future, one that will help us forget all the awful events of this year.

We are grateful for what we have, and we have hope for a better 2021, and optimism that better times are ahead.

2020 has been a year to remember… while also being a year to forget.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.

Richard Budman is owner and publisher of The Signal.