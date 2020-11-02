Santa Clarita jobs picture continues to improve

Santa Clarita’s employment rate continued to improve in September, ahead of most cities of comparable size; however unemployment remains about twice the rate it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

With about 108,000 workers and 93,300 employment, the city’s unemployment rate was 13.6%, not a number that most cities want, when full employment is considered approximately 5%, but it’s all relative. Glendale, which nearly has as many workers as Santa Clarita at 101,500 workers, has an unemployment rate of 15.8%.

The return of filming, as well as rules for reopening salons at 25% and, most recently, skin care and cosmetology services and tattoo parlors, will no doubt continue to play a role in helping the city work its way down from the historic highs the unemployment rate saw in April and May.

Just this past week, the city of Santa Clarita approved permits for 10 TV shows scheduled to film, in addition got four commercials and a feature film.

Recently, Public Health officials added esthetician, skin care and cosmetology services, non-medical electrology, body art professionals, microblading and permanent makeup, piercing shops, tanning services and nail salons to the list of reopened businesses.

The move comes after county officials announced last week they would adjust the health officer order to allow for additional reopenings with modifications, following California’s announcement Tuesday to allow personal care services to resume.

“I hope this provides much-needed relief and respite for residents who are looking for some activities outside of their homes, (and) these updates will also bring more employees back to work,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, said during Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing.