Arthur Saginian | How the Left Weaponized COVID-19

Looking at the picture from a higher level I feel confident in saying that the coronavirus and COVID-19 did not destroy countless businesses, alter our lives, or damage the economy. We did that to ourselves, and as the years go by, and these times become like the fading memories of a bad dream, we will realize that we did not have to do what we did to ourselves.

Many on the left publicly claim that President Donald Trump is to blame for the carnage. I tend to agree, but with a slight qualifier. I believe if a Democrat had been president then the left (and their allies in the media) would not have reacted the way they did. We would not have the current state of fear and distrust. I believe the left made things magnitudes worse than they should have been simply to make Trump look bad.

I have seen a number of epidemics, pandemics, and the annual flu (which also kills tens of thousands every year despite the vaccines) in my time. I have seen politics go viral, but this is the first time I have seen a virus go political.

We have opened a Pandora’s Box and we are going to regret doing it.

Add it to the pile of things that we regret doing.

The situation is pathetic, and humans are hopeless.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita