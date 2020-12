I virtually NEVER read any spouts from Lois Eisenberg these days, but on this day after Thanksgiving while I’m not movin’ too fast, here are two common quotes that I will attach to her: “Methinks she protests too much,” and, “There are none so blind as those who will not see.”

P.S. I shall now return to my norm of ignoring her spouts since they are so predictable.

Glenda Johnson

Santa Clarita