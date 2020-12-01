Rob Kerchner | Sexism, Racism and the Election

White liberal men voted against the president in part because they are convinced he is sexist and racist.

Meanwhile the minorities and women the president supposedly detests increased their support of him. According to exit polls, the only demographic in which he lost support was… white men.

So if ignorance is bliss, those men must be in heaven. And if hypocrisy is a sweetener, make that Seventh Heaven, because when those men tell us that certain minority and women voters are ignorant….who’s the racist/sexist again?

Rob Kerchner

Valencia