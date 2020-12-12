Stephen Smith | Resistance Is Futile, but Only if We Allow it to Be

For the last four years, leftist voices of resistance have called President Donald Trump a racist, a traitor and equated him to Hitler. The endless accusations of collusion, et al, all proved false but still never stopped.

All people who voted for President Trump were also accused of being racist, haters, ignorant and should become victims of the “cancel culture.” The leftist resistance is still going strong.

Presumed President-elect Joe Biden proclaimed that we all should come together as one people. (Evidently, he has the power to forgive our sins but seeks no forgiveness for himself and his cronies who are of course without sin.) As he was announcing his new cabinet, who should forever be remembered as “Wynken, Blynken, and Nod,” who could be heard chanting, “War is Peace, Freedom is Slavery, And ignorance is strength.” (“1984,” Orwell), I kept hearing such things as that the treasury should be a tool to advance the collective and social justice.

Nearly all had business and possible corrupt relationships with China. Where’s Hunter? For some reason I kept flashing that the entire Biden administration had already been assimilated by the Chinese/Borg.

I could swear I heard Uncle Joe Locutus Biden of the Borg say:

“We Are The Borg. You Will Be Assimilated.”

And. “We are the Borg. Lower your shields and surrender your ships. We will add your biological and technological distinctiveness to our own. Your culture will adapt to service us. (China?) Resistance is futile.” (“Star Trek, the Next Generation.”)

Come on man!

It is time for the 74 million adorable deplorable Americans to pick up the Gadsden “Don’t Tread on Me” flag and proclaim in one thunderous voice:

Vive la resistance!

It is time for us to channel our inner Mahatma Gandhi. We need to begin by ending mail-in ballots, melt down the voting machines and ensure a fair and transparent election process that all the assimilated and the free can trust.

Our elected Democrats, bureaucrats, elitist, activist, legacy media, social media, and college set may well be citizens of the United States. What they are not is Americans. Being an American is not about where you were born, or about your race, class, gender, or religious affiliation. Being an American is about embracing an idea that is an anathema today’s leftist-progressive Democrats.

America is based on three fundamental ideas.

1. We have unalienable natural law individual rights given to us by the creator. They cannot be changed or taken away by man or the state.

2. The purpose of government is to protect those individual rights. Government is to serve and protect the people and not for the people to support and serve the government. Government must protect the individual from the tyranny of the majority as well as the tyranny of the state, monarch, or dictator.

3. To achieve these ends the powers of government must be limited and distributed. Most functions of government should be local and closer to the direct influence of the people.

For America to work, George Washington knew that our leadership needed to be of high moral character. Most of our founders realized that the best way to promote morality was to embrace the lessons learned from 5,000 years of western civilization and biblical texts.

Just look at what is happening in New York. The leftist-progressive mayor and governor have put Christianity and Judaism under attack. The leftists cannot project their most cherished principles if the Decalogue is followed.

For example: “Do not murder” threatens abortion policies.

“Honor your father and mother” runs counter to opposition to school choice, and single-parent dependency on government.

“Do not covet and do not steal” negates the justification for taking from the rich, taking a cut and distributing the rest to the underclass du jour.

The Constitution does not declare what government must do for us, only what it must not do to us.

We are engaged in a great civil war. First blood has already been drawn on the streets of Portland. History calls to us from a small church in Richmond. “It is in vain, sir, to extenuate the matter. Gentlemen may cry, peace, peace —but there is no peace. The war is actually begun!” (Patrick Henry.)

I refuse to believe that our leftist citizens can extinguish Americanism from our hearts and minds. We must fight to eliminate the corruption at the ballot box. We must bring real school choice to California’s children so that they may learn the profound gift that is Americanism.

We must embrace liberty and freedom and we must act peaceably in mass. Remember Gandhi.

Vive la resistance!

Stephen Smith is with the California School Choice Foundation and can be reached there. He ran for Congress twice against Xavier Becerra. He served one term as first vice chairman for the Republican Party of Los Angeles County.