Vlad R. Ghenciu | A National Party No More

In 2003, then-U.S. senator from Georgia, Zell Miller, a Democrat his entire life, wrote the book, “A National Party No More.” Miller wrote, in essence, that the Democratic Party had become a bicoastal dominated party, whose leaders intentionally ignored the working man and woman, and had begun to support radical policies. The senator and former Georgia governor’s words were similar to those of our former California governor and president, Ronald Reagan, “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party, it left me.”

Sadly, the trend that was noticed by Miller has only intensified. As an immigrant to this great country, which is the greatest country in history, and having immigrated from a former communist country, Romania, I can say this: I do not want my family to have to wait in breadlines, have eggs, meat and other commodities rationed to them like the country is still in World War II, and have an ever-growing government tell them how to run their lives.

My mother came to the United States in 1991 to make a better life for her family. She had enough of what indeed is, to quote Reagan, “Slavery to the state,” namely communism. I was a registered Democrat from the age of 18 in 2004 and I voted for the Party of Jackson’s presidential nominees, albeit very reluctantly in 2004 and 2008. Beginning in 2012 I voted Republican for president and continued in 2016 and 2020. The Democratic Party that I remembered of Bill Clinton and other relative centrists has completely vanished. This year, I am registering with the Party of Lincoln. I can no longer in good conscience call myself a Democrat. My hope is that all Americans look into what the siren song of socialism really calls for and realize that we must join together to stop this menace from destroying our great country.

Vlad R. Ghenciu

Porter Ranch