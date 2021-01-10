Rob Kerchner | The Irony of NeverTrumpers

In 2016, I told “NeverTrumpers” to reconsider, as Donald Trump was the candidate more likely to be impeached if he tried something bad than Hillary “Email Server” Clinton would ever be. But when he won, the NeverTrumpers were so vexed they instead tried to impeach Trump over something good (investigating Joe Biden’s foreign corruption). Then in 2020 those same NeverTrumpers (either by omission or commission) ignored that very same corruption and helped the now very impeachable Joe Biden into the White House.

Irony abounds!

Rob Kerchner

Valencia